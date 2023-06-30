Dr Roshan D’Souza takes charge as New Judicial Vicar of Udupi Diocese

Udupi: Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, the Bishop of Udupi Diocese has appointed Dr Roshan D’Souza as the New Judicial Vicar of the Diocese on June 30 June 2023.

In a simple religious ceremony at the Bishop’s House in the presence of Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo, Dr Roshan D’Souza took charge as the new Judicial Vicar of the Diocese.

The outgoing Judicial Vicar, Fr Walter D’Mello handed over the official records of the Diocesan Tribunal to the new Judicial Vicar.

The Bishop thanked Fr Walter D’Mello for his services to the Diocese in the past six years as the Judicial Vicar of the Diocese of Udupi. Fr Walter D’Mello is presently appointed the Parish Priest of Belthangady. The Bishop wished well to Fr Roshan D’Souza in his new ministry.

The Parish Priest of Pamboor Church, Fr Henry Mascarenhas; the Parish Priest of Udupi, Fr Charles Menezes; the Procurator of the Diocese, Mr Marshal D’Souza and Fr Joachim D’Souza, were present.

Dr Roshan D’Souza is also the Chancellor of the Udupi Diocese. He has served as Assistant Parish Priest at the Rosario Cathedral, Kulshekar and Moodubelle Churches. Dr Roshan D’Souza did his Masters in Canon Law from St Peter’s Pontifical Institute, Bangalore and has obtained his Doctorate in Canon Law from the Urbanian University of Rome, Italy. He also has a Diploma in Jurisprudence from the Roman Rota Tribunal, Rome.

