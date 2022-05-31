Dr Sachidananda Rai among 10 Elected for DK Red Cross Managing Committee 2022-25

Dr Sachidananda Rai among 10 ( CA Shantharam Shetty, Ms Sumana B, Dr Sathish Rao, Hariprasad Rai, Ln Mohan Shetty K, Gurudath M Nayak, Vittal A and Yathish Baikamapady) Elected for Dakshina Kannada Indian Red Cross Managing Committee 2022-25

Mangaluru: The International Red Cross Movement was established by the Geneva Convention of 1864. The name and the emblem of the movement are derived from the reversal of the Swiss national flag, to honor the country in which the Red Cross was founded. Seven Fundamental Principles of the Red Cross are : Humanity; Impartiality; Neutrality; Independence; Voluntary service; Unity; and Universality.

Origin of Indian Red Cross Society :

On 7th June 1920 , fifty members were formally nominated to constitute the Indian Red Cross Society and the first Managing Body was elected from among them with Sir Malcolm Hailey as Chairman. Indian Red Cross Society is a member of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. Relations between the IRCS and the India Delegation of the Federation are strong. The Indian Red Cross is a voluntary humanitarian organization having a network of over 700 branches throughout the country, providing relief in times of disasters / emergencies and promoting health & care of the vulnerable people and communities.

Indian Red Cross Society Dakshina Kannada :

The New Managing Committee of Indian Red Cross Society Dakshina Kannada District comes out with dynamic programs that will make far reaching results in the Society. The new committee puts in new targets; In Blood Donation Front; In Health Check – Up Programs; or in training people to face eventualities. The needs of the common man are addressed with utmost vigour. The DK Indian Red Cross has conducted various community projects, and played a vital and important role during the Pandemic crisis.

The election for the DK Indian Red Cross Managing Committee 2022-2025 was held on Sunday, 29 May 2022 at the DC’s office IInd Floor to elect 10 COUNCIL MEMBERS for a term of three years. Total members of the Red Cross here are around 2800, of which 953 members cast their votes, to select 10 Council Members out of the 17 members who contested. The votes were counted on 30 May at the DK Red Cross Office.

