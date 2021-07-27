Spread the love



















Dr Sachidananda Rai Elected as President of The Association of Medical Consultants (AMC)-Mangaluru Chapter

Mangaluru: Renowned orthopedic Specialist and Joint Replacement Surgeon of Unity Hospital in the city, Dr Sachidananda Rai elected as President of The Association of Medical Consultants (AMC)-Mangaluru Chapter for the year 2021-2022. Dr Rai is the past president of Indian Medical Association-Mangaluru Chapter in the year 2018-2019.

AMC-Mangaluru consists of more than 500 members from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district, medical consultants from various medical specialities. Other Governing Board Members of AMC-Mangaluru are – Dr Sathish Bhat-President Elect/Vice President; Dr Sidharth Shetty- Secretary; Dr Prakash Harishchandra- Treasurer; Dr Ishwar Keerthi-Joint Secretary; and Dr Anil Shetty- Spokesperson.

Team Mangalorean congratulates Dr Sachidananda Rai and wishes him and his team all success .

Like this: Like Loading...