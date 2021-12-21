Dr Santosh T. Soans elected Scientific Chair of IPA 2023

Mangalore: City-based paediatrician Dr Santosh T. Soans has been elected as the Scientific Chair of IPA 2023. As the Scientific Chair, Dr Santosh T. Soans will be responsible for formulating the scientific programme of the international conference and coordinating with global faculty, who will comprise the leading lights of the international pediatric circuit.

Based in Switzerland and USA, the International Pediatric Association (IPA) was founded in 1910 and is a globally respected voice in the international health community. It represents over a million paediatricians from 149 countries in 164 member societies and is a partner organization of WHO and UNICEF.

Dr Santosh T. Soans is presently serving at AJ Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangalore as Professor and Head of the Department of Pediatrics.