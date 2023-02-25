Dr. Santosh T. Soans elected Standing Committee Member of International Pediatric Association (IPA)

Mangaluru: City-based pediatrician Dr. Santosh T. Soans has been elected as a standing committee member of the International Pediatric Association (IPA), representing the Asia Pacific Region, which comprises 22 countries. He was elected during the Council of Delegates meeting held on February 21st, 2023. He will be serving a two-year term (2023–2025). He has earlier served as the Scientific Chair of the IPA (2022-2023)

Based in Switzerland and the USA, the International Pediatric Association (IPA) was founded in 1910 and is a globally respected voice in the international health community. It represents over a million paediatricians from 149 countries in 164 member societies and is a partner organisation of WHO and UNICEF.

Dr. Santosh T. Soans is a past National President of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), the Founder Chairman of the IAP Medical Education Chapter, and the Founding Chairman of the Organised Medicine Guild (OM Guild). He is Professor and Head of the Department of Pediatrics at the AJ Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangalore.

