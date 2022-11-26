Dr Sonia E D’souza Associate Professor at Father Mullers Awarded Ph D at Yenepoya University

Mangaluru : Dr SONIA E D’SOUZA, the Associate Professor in the Department of Hospital Administration at Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences, Kankanady Mangaluru has pursued Ph.D. at Yenepoya university, and awarded Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) under the faculty of medicine of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Mangalore, for doctoral thesis on “Effect of training nurses regarding patients’ rights – A Quasi-Experimental study” under the guidance of Dr. Ghulam Jeelani Qadiri, Ex Dean, Professor Emeritus, Department of Hospital Administration, Yenepoya Medical College, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Mangalore and Dr. Leena K C, Professor and Dean, Yenepoya Nursing College, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Mangalore.

She is also an ex-corporator at the Mangalore City Corporation, representing Panjimogaru ward. Elected from the Congress party.