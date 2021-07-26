Spread the love



















Dr Sushil Jathanna becomes President of the Karnataka Chapter of the Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI)

Mangaluru: Dr Sushil Jathanna, the Director of Lombard Memorial Hospital, Udupi has been nominated as the President of the Karnataka Chapter of the Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI). He has the rare distinction of being a physician having postgraduate qualifications in three disciplines – General Medicine, Public Health Medicine and Management. He also currently serves on the Council and Executive Committee of Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore and is a member of the Rotary Club of Mangalore. He was previously the Vice Chairman of Indian Red Cross Society, Dakshina Kannada Chapter and also the Chairman of its Blood Bank Committee. He has previously served as Secretary of Karnataka Inter Diocesan Medical Board and was the Convener of the Medical Board of CSI Synod. He has won several awards for his commitment to social service.

Dr Sushil Jathanna has extensive experience in management in the UK and has served as CEO of NHS Cambridge (UK). Prior to that, he has served as Director of the healthcare division of Care UK plc. He is taking over as President of the Karnataka Chapter during a very turbulent time for doctors and healthcare providers.

The Association of Healthcare Providers of India is a “not for profit” organization registered under Societies Registration Act 1860. It represents the vast majority of healthcare providers in India. Its focus is on educating its members and also undertaking advocacy with the government, regulatory bodies and other stakeholders on issues pertaining to healthcare services. It has 19 chapters across India and is one of the largest national organizations representing healthcare providers.

Dr Alex Thomas, National President of AHPI has congratulated Dr Sushil Jathanna on taking over as President of the Karnataka Chapter of AHPI. “Dr Sushil Jathanna has vast experience in both clinical, public health and management and has served in very senior roles both in India and in the UK,” he said in a press release.

