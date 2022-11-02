Dr U C S Bhat Inaugurates St. Sebastian Auditorium at Permannur

Mangaluru: The inauguration of the newly constructed St Sebastian Auditorium was held at the Church premises, Permannur here on November 1.

The programme began with a thanksgiving mass presided by Msgr Maxim Noronha, Vicar General of Mangalore diocese. After the mass, the newly installed high mast light was inaugurated by Msgr Maxim Noronha.

The newly constructed St Sebastian Auditorium was inaugurated by the Renowned Physician Dr U C S Bhat. Bishop of Mangalore Diocese, Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, blessed the Auditorium and presided over the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Peter Paul Saldanha said that this Auditorium is the fruit of faith and love. It will be a testimonial for religious unity. ‘There is nothing impossible for God, in faith everything is possible and this Auditorium is a great sign of faith’.

MLA of Ullal Constituency U T Khadar and MLA of Mangaluru South Constituency D Vedavyas Kamath were also present on the occasion. MLAs U T Khader, Vedavyas Kamath and the family of Dr U C S Bhat were felicitated by the Bishop. Fr J B Saldanha the Parish Priest of St Francis Xavier Church, Bejai. Religious leaders Sri Chandrahas and Haji Rashid as well as Chitrakala Chandrakanth the President of Ullal City Municipal Council along with the councillors Basil D’Souza and Veena D’Souza, Superiors: Sr Joseph Mary BS (Bethel Convent, Permannur) And (Sr Alphonca, Nirmala Convent Ullal) graced the programme with their presence.

The Auditorium Souvenir was released to mark the occasion. The Parish ward leaders, as well as the sponsors were felicitated with mementoes.

Fr Cyprian Pinto the Parish Priest of St Sebastian Church, Welcomed the gathering. Vice president of the Parish Council of St. Sebastian Church, Permannur, Maurice Monteiro delivered the vote of thanks.

Ronald Fernandes and Cynthia D’Souza compered the programme.