Dr Ullas Karanth of Centre for Wildlife Studies Honored as Distinguished Alumnus by University of Florida

Bengaluru : We are pleased to announce that the University of Florida, Gainesville, honored Dr. Ullas Karanth as its Distinguished Alumnus at the 2021 Fall Bachelors/Masters Commencement Ceremony held on 18th December 2021.

At an impressive commencement function held at the Stephen O’ Connell Center in which nearly four thousand students received their degrees, the Dean of the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Prof. Elaine Turner described Dr. Karanth’s accomplishments with the following words: “Dr. K. Ullas Karanth is a pioneer of science-based conservation and has been researching the ecology of tigers and other large mammals for the past 32 years. He was born and raised in the Western Ghat region of India, which is a global biodiversity hotspot.



Dr Ullas Karanth of Centre for Wildlife Studies (Seen in the middle)

He started his academic journey as an engineer, but changed direction to study wildlife biology, including earning a master’s degree in wildlife ecology from the University of Florida. His work and influence eventually spanned the entire distributional range of tigers. Dr. Karanth has been an active advocate for reconciling the conflicting needs of wildlife conservation and human development. His research has impacted conservation of species, protection of wild lands, contributions to policy, public outreach and advancing science.

His work has received wide global media coverage and significant recognition including the World Wildlife Fund’s J. Paul Getty Award and one of India’s highest national civilian honors, the Padma Shri”.

University of Florida President Kent Fuchs presented the certification plaque saying: “Dr. Karanth, in recognition of your exceptional accomplishments, I am pleased to present to you the University of Florida Distinguished Alumnus Award”.

Dr. Karanth was a student at the University of Florida in the mid 1980’s under the supervision of Melvin Sunquist, researching tiger ecology in Nagarahole. That decade saw the rise of the University of Florida’s program in wildlife conservation as a centre for global excellence, with its graduates eventually occupying eminent positions in academia, conservation NGOs and national and international agencies all over the world. While he was a student, Dr. Karanth was recruited as a staff scientist by Dr. George Schaller with a mandate to establish the WCS conservation program, which he led with distinction for the next 30 years. Dr. Karanth is currently Emeritus Director of the Centre for Wildlife Studies.

Our many congratulations to Dr. Karanth for being awarded the highest of honors from the University of Florida, the fifth highest ranked public university in the United States!