Drape Yourself in Saree & Take Part in the ‘SAREE RUN’ to mark ‘Intl Women’s Day on 8 March

Mangaluru: Yes, Saree is the traditional Indian outfit, which accentuates the beauty of Indian women of all ages and forms. Whether it is about any festival occasion or wedding occasion, you can go with these beautiful outfits to look the most elegant and beautiful. This outfit has now got global recognition, with many international celebrities endorsing it by wearing saree at international events. Sarees are a hot favourite among Indian celebrities too, in addition to being the staple outfit of the common woman in the country. The market is flooded with a large number of saree brands, which specialize in diverse varieties such as cotton, silk, net, georgette, chiffon and many more designer sarees. In Indian tradition and culture, the saree has always been a special costume that women love to wear regularly and for some special functions.

Come tomorrow, Wednesday 8 March 2023 at 6.30 am to mark ‘INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY’, hundreds of Women will clad in colourful SAREES and assemble at Dr T M A PAI Convention Centre, Mangaluru Open Air premises to take part in the SAREE RUN, WALK or JOG For a change. It may sound strange but it’s true! The legacy and love of every Indian woman for Sarees are undeniable. Fitness is a choice that doesn’t depend on your selection of clothing! Through The Saree Run, the organizers intended to emphasize that running, Walking or Jogging is for everyone. You can balance your life and take care of your well-being in a saree- and that’s exactly what these women will be doing, by breaking some barriers and having some fun too, thereby bringing their unstoppable spirit to the sport of running, walking or jogging clad exclusively in sarees.

File Photos of Saree Run 2019

International Women’s Day (IWD) is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8 as a focal point in the women’s rights movement, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women. The UN observes the DAY in connection with a particular issue, campaign, or theme in women’s rights. In some parts of the world, IWD still reflects its political origins, being marked by protests and calls for radical change; in other areas, particularly in the West, it is largely sociocultural and centred on a celebration of womanhood.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, anchor and celebrity Ms Soujanya Hegde, the Organizer of the event said, ” A vast majority of women think fitness is only for a privileged few who can wear activewear, shorts etc and hence they shy away from fitness. This compromises their fitness because social pressure about attire has a huge impact on their health. On the Saree Run, the ladies, who can wear activewear, shorts etc. demonstrate to these ladies running alongside them in Saree, that they face similar pressure from society but have chosen to overcome this pressure, as they understand the importance of fitness”.

” We are sure this experience will motivate these ladies to take up fitness, in ways possible to them. This is an initiative to help women overcome social discomfort in embracing fitness. Women of all age groups are welcome to be part of this unique run that aims to break stereotypes about women and fitness! Age and Attire is not a barrier. The registration starts at 6.00 am, followed by a Warm up session at 6.30 am. The flag-off will be done at 6.45 am by ACP (Traffic) Ms Geetha Kulakarni, after which the Run, Walk or Jog will proceed on M G Road, Lady Hill, Mangala Stadium and back to the starting point, following which at around 7.30 am there will be a Zumba Session and Felicitations, ending with sumptuous refreshments” added Ms Soujanya.

This event is an initiative to help women overcome social discomfort in embracing fitness. Women of all age groups are welcome to be part of this unique run that aims to break stereotypes about women and fitness! So set your alarm, wake up and be at Dr TMA Pai Convention Centre premises on Wednesday 8 March morning to join in the fun of Run, Walking or jogging wearing SAREES!

