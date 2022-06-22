Draupadi Murmu devoted her life empowering poor, downtrodden: Modi



New Delhi: With the NDA on Tuesday announcing former Jharkhand Governor Draupudi Murmu as its presidential candidate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said she has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, the downtrodden, and the marginalised.

“She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. I am confident she will be a great President of our nation,” Modi said.

He also said that millions of people, especially those who have experienced poverty and faced hardships, derive great strength from the life of Murmu.

“Her understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit our country,” he said.