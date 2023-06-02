DRI, Coast Guard seize gold valued at Rs 20.21cr

In a joint operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), with the help of the Indian Coast Guard, intercepted two fishing boats and seized 32 kg of foreign-origin gold valued at Rs 20.21 crore which was smuggled into India from Sri Lanka.



The DRI said that an input was received regarding the smuggling of foreign-origin gold from Sri Lanka through the Vedhalai coast in Ramnad (Tamil Nadu) by different gangs using fishing boats.

Accordingly, DRI officers conducted extensive coastal surveillance with the assistance of the Indian Coast Guard, and identified the suspected fishing boats.

“One of the fishing boats was intercepted by a team of DRI officers and Coast Guard officers on the morning of May 30 after a chase at sea. During the interception, the individuals on the fishing boat dropped a parcel into the sea. The parcel, containing 11.6 kg of foreign-origin gold valued at Rs 7.13 crore, was retrieved from the sea bed with the help of divers,” said a police officer.

The official stated that later in the night, a second suspected fishing boat was identified.

DRI officers approached the boat and observed from a distance that the boat’s occupants were handing over a parcel to two receivers.

“Both receivers attempted to escape but were apprehended by the officials. Upon examination, eight packets were found inside a jacket carried by them. A detailed examination led to the recovery of 21.26 kg of foreign-origin gold valued at Rs 13.08 crore,” said the official.

