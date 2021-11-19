Spread the love



















Drive in Gurugram against illegal ads; FIRs registered



Gurugram: A total of 130 FIRs have been registered in a week against establishments across Gurugram during a special drive against illegal advertisements, on the recommendation of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), officials said on Thursday.

The MCG officials have also issued 150 notice to the establishment owners amid the installation of illegal hoardings and advertisements.

Naim Hussain, SDO, Zone-3 of the MCG, told IANS: “The department has to recover Rs 48 crore penalty… and 750 FIRs have been registered during the current financial year.”

MCG additional commissioner Vaishali Sharma said Haryana Municipal Corporation bye-laws should be strictly adhered to, and nobody should advertise without taking permission from the civic body.

The officials said the illegal advertisers will have to face a penalty and an FIR will also be lodged against them.

Sharma has also instructed the corporation officials to submit an action plan within a week to remove the unauthorised advertisements.

Meanwhile, Hussain said that the drive will be conducted in a phased manner.

“During the drive, we will first check malls and in the second phase, we will focus on shops. The enforcement team has removed multiple illegal advertisement materials from malls and liquor shops in the last two days,” Hussain said.

As per the Haryana Municipal Corporation Advertisement Bye-laws, 2018, it is mandatory for any agency or building owner to get approval from the civic body before putting up hoardings.

