Driver Burnt Alive after Truck and Bus Catch Fire at Uppinangady

Mangaluru: The driver of a truck was burnt alive when a truck and bus caught fire after a head-on collision at Nellyadi here on March 24 at 11:30 pm.

The deceased has been identified as Santhosh (25) from Mysuru.

According to sources, the bus Sri Durga Travels, bearing registration number KA 20 AA 8078, was plying from Kundapur to Bengaluru while the container truck, bearing registration number KA 51 AF 6308, was carrying vegetables from Chikkaballpur to Mangaluru. At Nellyadi, on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru national highway, the bus collided head-on into the truck. The impact was such that both vehicles caught fire.

The bus passengers sustained minor injuries, but the truck driver was stuck in the cabin and unable to come out was burnt alive.

The Uppinangady police reached the spot for further investigations. A case has been registered in the Uppinangady police station.