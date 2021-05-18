Spread the love



















Driver Dies on Spot as Car Hits Road Divider in Puttur

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident a 38-year-old man died on the spot at Kemmayi on the Puttur – Uppinangay road here on May 18.

The deceased has been identified as Arun (38) from Belthangady.

According to the police, on May 18 Arun was on his way to Puttur in his car, at Kemmayi Arun lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the road divider. Arun was severely injured on the head and died on the spot. Arun was the General Secretary of Mahavishnumurthy Temple.

The Puttur traffic police reached the spot for further investigation.

A case has been registered in the Puttur Traffic police station.

Like this: Like Loading...