Driver flees, police recover pistol from vehicle in J&K’s Anantnag

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police recovered a pistol from a vehicle in J&K’s Anantnag district on Tuesday following which the driver fled from the spot.

“During a routine check, police recovered a pistol from a Vitara Brezza car on Arwani Bridge in Anantnag district today.

“A person trying to board the car has been arrested while the main culprit, the driver, fled along with the vehicle.

“Efforts are on to trace the driver and the vehicle. The person detained is being questioned”, police said.