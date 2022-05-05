Driver Killed in Car-Container Truck Collision at Adyar

Mangaluru: In a tragic accident, a car driver died on the spot and two others were injured when a car collided with a container Truck at Adyar here on May 5.

The deceased has been identified as Ibrahim (32) from Kunjathur, Manjeshwar.

According to sources, Ibrahim was on his way from Kunjathur via Bantwal along with two others. When they reached Adyar Ibrahim reportedly dozed off for a split second and lost control of the car. The car jumped the divider and crashed head-on into the container coming from the opposite direction. The car driver died on the spot.

The Traffic South Police have filed a case and the investigation is on.