Drug addict husband takes a leak on wife’s head, FIR registered in Bengaluru



Bengaluru: The Karnataka police have lodged a FIR against a drug addict husband on charges of urinating on his wife’s head under the influence of drugs in Bengaluru, the police said on Wednesday.

The case has been registered following a complaint by the wife in Basavanagudi Womens’ Police Station in Bengaluru. According to the police, the woman, daughter of the owner of a reputed garment factory in Telangana, was married to Sandeep last January.

The marriage was held in Ramoji Rao Film City. The parents of the victim had given 4 kilograms of gold and a Mini cooper car as dowry. They had also given 2 cloth showrooms in Telangana as a gift to the accused, the police said.

The parents of the girl had reportedly spent Rs 6 crores on the marriage. However, the accused turned out to be a drug addict. He partied with his friends at home. Whenever the victim objected to him inviting his friends home, the accused assaulted her in front of his friends, the police said.

The wife in her complaint stated that the accused behaved with her in a vulgar way. Recently, he had urinated on her head under the influence of drugs.

The wife asked the police to take action against her husband for abuse. The police have taken up the investigation.

