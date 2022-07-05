Drug Awareness Week observed at St Aloysius PU College

Mangaluru: International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed in June every year, to create awareness about issues related to drugs and seek cooperation to combat all its effects on health and society at large.

The theme of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), for this year is ‘Addressing drug challenges in health and humanitarian crisis,’ with the motive to spread awareness about it, so that a world free of drug abuse can be created.

The Department of Counselling of St Aloysius Pre-University College, observed International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking by organising a two-day session recently, to educate students on the problems that illicit drugs pose on the physical and mental health of the individual which then creates a chain reaction affecting the family, friends, community and society.

Dr Manas E. R., Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr Sunil Kumar G, Medical Officer in Psychiatry and Mr Nagarajmurthy, Psychologist at Baliga Memorial Hospital, Udupi, Dr Ravichandra Karkal, Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Yenepoya Medical College, Mangaluru and Dr Manu Anand Acharya, Founder and Consultant Psychiatrist of Arka Health Care, Surathkal were the resource persons for this programme.

They addressed the participants on the use as well as the abuse of drugs by the youth and the impact of the same on society. Students were enlightened on the legal aspects of drug abuse, how to say no to drugs and how to seek help for the same. Overall they sensitized the students on how drug consumption and dependence destroys their lives and eventually their future.

The students also participated in a collage making competition on the theme ‘Drugs: Shatter the Myths’. This helped them to understand the real facts on the drug situation. Creative posters were also released on the occasion to sensitize the students on the drug menace. St Aloysius Pre-University College believes in achieving a world free of drug abuse by continuing to advocate and protect the rights to health of children and youth.