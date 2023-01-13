Drug-Free State is our Main objective – Araga Jnanendra

Udupi: In the wake of a sharp rise in drug-related cases reported in Managaluru, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the objective of the drive is to make the state free of destructive contrabands.

Speaking to media persons in Udupi on January 13, minister Araga Jnanendra said, “I would like to congratulate the police personnel of Mangaluru for arresting the accused in the drugs case. Unfortunately, medical students and professors are involved in this case. The Mangaluru Police have acted swiftly and given a good message to society. We will take strict action on everyone involved in this case”.

In the recent Mangaluru case, one UK citizen. Police are investigating his background and contacts. More people will be arrested in this case. The objective is to make Karnatka a drug-free state and we need to win this battle. Many would consider it impossible. But, we will make it happen, he asserted.

Wherever Santro Ravi is hiding, the Police will arrest him. Information on Santro Ravi has been collected, special Police teams have been formed and he will be arrested soon, minister Araga Jnanendra said.

As a Home Minister, hundreds of people visit me daily and take photos with me. We cannot check everyone’s background. Politicians become like celebrities, everyone wants to click their photo, and we cannot refuse, he said.