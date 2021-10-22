Spread the love



















Drug Peddlar Arrested in Kundapur with 1.8 Kilograms of Ganja

Kundapur: The Kundapur DySP and his team arrested a Ganja Paddler and seized 1.8 kg Ganja from his possession on October 22.

The arrested has been identified as Jaffar Gudumiya (28), a resident of Binaga, Karwar.

The Kundapur DySP Srikanth and his team during the night rounds took Jafar into custody and found Ganja and brown sugar in his possession. The Police seized 1.8 kg of Ganja worth Rs 40,000, 1 gram Brown Sugar worth Rs 10000, two mobile phones and Rs 1500 cash.

The case has been transferred to the Kundapur Police Station. Crime section officials Raghavendra Uppunda, Ramu Hegde, Vijay Kumar, Ramesh Kulal, Kundapur Police Station staff Raghavendra Mogaveera, Vijeth and Raju took part in the arrest operation.

