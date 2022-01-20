Drug peddling case: Two K’taka cops suspended for ‘lapses’



Bengaluru: Taking a serious note in the lapse into the investigation into the case of arrest of two policemen on charges of drug peddling in Bengaluru, the Karnataka police department has suspended a police inspector, and a sub-inspector, while issuing notices to two Deputy Commissioners in the city.

Two police constables Shivakumar and Santhosh attached to Koramangala police station were arrested for possession of ganja near the residence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Both the accused were deputed as security officers at the R.T. Nagar residence of CM Bommai in Bengaluru.

R.T. Nagar police inspector Ashwath Gowda and sub-inspector Veerabhadraiah have been suspended by the police department for not conducting proper inquiry.

Sources said the police personnel who turned into drug peddlers managed to obtain bail due to slack investigation just two days after their arrest, sources explain.

South-east DCP Srinath Mahadev Joshi has been served with a notice for clearing the deputation of accused cops without proper background check to the Chief Minister’s residence.

VVIP DCP Manjunath Babu has also been issued a notice on failing to keep the proper vigilance on Chief Minister’s security and also failing to monitor the staff deputed on the security duty of the Chief Minister, police sources confirmed.

The police had taken the accused cops into custody on January 13.

The police had arrested five persons in connection with the case. The accused obtained drugs from drug peddlers and sold it in Bengaluru.

The accused cops have received drugs through a delivery service near the residence of CM Bommai to avoid any suspicions.

At the time of receiving drugs, they had an argument with the drug peddlers over the issue of payments.