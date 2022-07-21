Drugs smuggling from Sri Lanka: NIA conducts multiple raids in TN



New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 22 premises in Chennai, Tiruppur, Chengalpattu and Tiruchirappalli districts in Tamil Nadu in case linked to illegal activities of Sri Lankan drug mafia.

The drug mafia, being operated by C. Gunashekharan alias Guna and Pushparajah alias Pookutti Kanna in association with Pakistan-based drug and arms supplier Haji Salim, have been operating in India and Sri Lanka and working for the revival of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

The case was registered suo moto by NIA on July 8 under sections 120B of IPC, sections 18, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of UA (P) Act besides section 8(c) read with sections 21(c), 23(c), 24, 27A, 28 and 29 of NDPS Act.

“The searches conducted on Wednesday have led to recovery and seizure of digital devices and various incriminating documents,” officials said.