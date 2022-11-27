Drugs valued at Rs 3.26 cr seized in Mizoram, 3 held

Assam Rifles in a joint operation with the excise and narcotics department has seized 653 gm heroin worth Rs 3.26 crore from Selesih in Aizawl district, officials said on Saturday.



Three drug peddlers, including a Myanmar national, have been arrested in connection with the seizure.

Sources in Assam Rifles said that acting on a tip-off, the security personnel accompanied by officials from the excise and narcotics department seized the drugs from a home on Friday night after the contraband was smuggled in from Myanmar.

Smuggling of drugs is a major cause of concern for Mizoram, an Assam Rifles statement said, adding that the para-military force would step up its vigil against cross-border smuggling of narcotics.