Drunk Car Driver causing Death of Auto Rickshaw Driver Sentenced to 3-yr Imprisonment

Mangaluru: Recalling the accident which took place on 6 August 2017 at 10.45 pm, where a intoxicated car driver Aneesh John hailing from Bikkarnakatte in City, who was driving his car with registration No KA 20 P 1812 in high speed from Bunts Hostel Road towards Jyothi Circle, instead of making a left turn near Jyothi Circle, drew straight forward and rammed his car into auto rickshaws parked in the stand opposite to KMC Hospital, killing one auto rickshaw driver Praveen (25), a native of Madikeri and injuring two other auto drivers, Ashok Pascal D’souza and Jagadeesh. Beer bottles being found in the car, drunk driving was the main cause of the accident said eyewitnesses.

Deceased Auto Rickshaw Driver Praveen

Accused Drunk Car Driver Aneesh John

Nearly four years later, the Judge of the district court here, Muraleedhar Pai B, passed a judgement on Wednesday 24 March 2021, finding Aneesh guilty of the charges, awarded one year simple imprisonment for drunk driving, and three years of simple imprisonment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Fine of Rs 1,000 was also imposed on him. If he fails to pay fine, he will have to undergo an additional month of Imprisonment, the judge stated. He also ordered to undertake steps to disburse compensation to the affected families.

The previous public prosecutor B Shekhar Shetty, and current public prosecutor Raju Pooiary Bannadi, had argued the case on behalf of the prosecution. Bunder police had registered the case of the accident.