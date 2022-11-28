Drunk Man Kills Wife in Bajpe

Mangaluru: A drunk man killing his wife after a heated argument over a silly matter has been reported in Bajpe on November 28.

The accused Durgesh from Tenka Ekkaru in Bajpe killed his wife Sarita on November 27.

On November 27, at around 8:30 pm, Durgesh who was in an inebriated state started to fight with his wife Sarita and hit her with a wooden club. While Durgesh was assaulting his wife, his son Rahul ran away to his grandmother’s house out of fear.

On November 28, at around 8:30 am, Durgesh called his elder brother Madhu and informed him about Sarita’s death. When Madhu came to Durgesh’s house, he found that Durgesh had killed his wife Sarita by hitting her with a wooden club.

A case has been registered under Section 302 IPC at the Bajpe Police Station, and the investigation is on.