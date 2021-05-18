Spread the love
Drunk man stabs 3 people to death in Russia
Moscow: A drunk man stabbed three people to death in Russia’s Yekaterinburg city, authorities said, adding that the perpetrator has been apprehended.
The attack took place on Monday at a park near Yekaterinburg’s railway station due to an alcohol-related conflict, reports Xinhua news agency.
The perpetrator was wounded by police when he was resisting arrest.
He remains unconscious in a hospital.
Work is underway to identify those killed, according to the TASS News Agency.
