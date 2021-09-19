Spread the love



















Drunk Truck Driver Drags Road Barricades for 4 Kms!

Kundapur: A drunk Truck driver dragged the road barricades for about 4 km on National Highway 66 at Hemmady, Kundapur here, on September 19.

A truck driver carrying dry grass from Chhattisgarh to Udupi created panic on the road by dragging the road barricades from Mullikatte to Hemmady for about 4 km. The driver of the Truck, who was reportedly drunk was taken into police custody.

According to eyewitnesses, as the truck reached Mullikatte, the driver crashed the vehicle into the barricades and dragged them for about four kilometres. The nearby auto stand drivers tried to halt the truck, but failed in their attempt. Auto drivers from Mullikatte then alerted the Auto drivers at Hemmady about the incident and succeeded in stopping the truck near the Hemmady circle.

The Truck driver was then handed over to the Kundapur Traffic Police by the auto drivers. The Kundapur traffic police have transferred the case to Gangolli Police.

Timely intervention, by the Auto drivers, was appreciated by the public.

