Drunk Youth crashes car into 2 other vehicles in Manipal, One Injured

Udupi: A youth driving in reverse gear under the influence of alcohol crashed his car into two other vehicles and injured a man at Manipal Coin Circle late night on September 3.

On September 3, Suhas along with his friends Bharat, Naveen Kalyan, Nirmala and Kavana went to a pub in Manipal. While leaving the pub, all the friends accompanied Suhas in his Innova car to go back to Bengaluru. As Suhas started his car, he shifted to reverse gear which resulted in his car ramming into two other cars that were parked in the parking area of the pub. The pub staff who was in the parking area sustained injuries in his legs.

According to the police, all the occupants in the car are from Bengaluru and Shivamogga and work in an IT company in Bengaluru. They came to Manipal to attend the marriage function of their relative. After the function, they went to the Pub and had liquor.

One of the vehicle owners filed a complaint in the Manipal police station. Based on the complaint, the Manipal police have taken Suhas into their custody for investigations.

