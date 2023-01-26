Drunkard son arrested for beating mother in Kerala

A man in Kerala’s Kottayam district was on Thursday arrested for beating up his mother after getting intoxicated, police said.

The incident occurred at Meenadom in Kottayam and its video went viral after it taken by the wife of the accused Kochumon, 48.

Kochumon’s wife sent the video to the local village council member who, in turn, informed police. Kochumon, found drinking at the local bar, was arrested.

On numerous occasions, Kochumon’s neighbours warned him against lifting his hand on his aged mother, but in vain.

But his wife, unable to stand her husband’s behaviour, finally acted and to curb his misdeeds.

