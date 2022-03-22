Drunken Brawl Ends in a Murder of a Man-Accused Arrested

Mangaluru: As per the police it is revealed that the murder at Mulky, was due to verbal friction which started between drunken labourers who were working together on a construction project escalated into a physical fight, ending in a murder. The incident had taken place near the tourist car parking site near Mulky bus stand late at night on March 19.

In the fight, Harish Salian (47) from Mundkoor, who was living in a rented house in Kateel, was killed. The accused in the murder, Murugan (46) from Tamil Nadu who currently lives in Thokur, has been arrested. It is learnt that both were involved with masonry and worked together. They had come to Mulky on Saturday from Kinnigoli. From there they visited Bappanadu temple, where Harish had performed puja of the Goddess and had come out where Murugan was waiting. Later they both went to a bar in Mulky and got totally drunk. Coming out of the bar, they started quarrelling on some issues, and people nearby urged them to stop quarrelling and move away.

Thereafter they went to the car parking lot located in front of Punaroor petrol bunk and started fighting again, during which Harish fell down, and Murugan killed him with a huge slab of a concrete. Even though the incident happened late at night on Saturday, the police got the news on Sunday morning, by then the accused had escaped from the scene. Mulky police inspector Kusumadhar and other senior officers visited the spot and investigated the crime. Fingerprint experts and the canine squad also were pressed into service.

The police quickly arrested Murugan from his house at Thokur when he was preparing to flee to Tamil Nadu. He confessed to his crime and revealed that the murder was caused because of a minor financial dispute between him and Harish.