Drunken Girl Creates ruckus in Manipal

Manipal: A shocking video of a girl in an inebriated state trying to assault the public at Manipal on November 4 night has gone viral.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, the girl is seen creating a scene under the influence of alcohol.

The incident took place, near the DC office road in Manipal when a girl and a youth came to the Pizza shop and tried to assault the staff in the shop. When the staff sent them out, the girl started to abuse the public and tried to assault them.

At one point, the girl lost control and fell on the road and started rolling. Later the girl was seen sleeping on the road. The locals informed the police.

The police reached the spot and took the girl to the hospital.