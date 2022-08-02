Dry humid weather likely in J&K: MeT



Srinagar: Mainly dry and humid weather is likely during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir, the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Tuesday.

“Dry humid weather is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours”, a statement by the MeT office said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar had 17.5 degrees, Pahalgam 9.6 and Gulmarg 8.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature this morning.

In the Ladakh region, Drass town had 5.3, Leh 7.2 and Kargil 17.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 24.4 degrees, Katra 22.2, Batote 15.8, Banihal 14.4 and Bhaderwah 14.6 as the minimum temperature.

