Dry, partly cloudy weather likely in J&K in next 24 hrs

Srinagar: Weather was inclement in J&K during the last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Monday that dry, partly cloudy weather is expected during next 24 hours.

“Dry, partly cloudy weather is likely in J&K during next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 4.2, Pahalgam minus 0.9 and Gulmarg minus 2.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 10.2, Kargil minus 4.8 and Leh minus 6.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 15.1, Katra 12.6, Batote 6.5, Banihal 2.6 and Bhaderwah 4.1 as the minimum temperature.

