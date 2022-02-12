DSCI signs MoU to strengthen cancer care ecosystem in Delhi



New Delhi: Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) on Friday signed an MoU with Roche Pharma India to strengthen its cancer care capabilities and to enable delivery of quality and comprehensive cancer treatment for patients in the DSCI network.

The partnership, initially for a period of 3 years, will focus on improving access to timely identification and innovative advanced treatment therapies for various cancers through capacity building and mentorship programmes for oncologists.

“Cancer is emerging as a major public health concern in Delhi. The growing burden of the disease has drawn attention from various government bodies and public health institutions. This partnership is an effort by Delhi government to improve cancer care infrastructure in the state,” DSCI Director Dr. Kishore Singh said.

“Partnerships like the one with DCSI will help strengthen the overall cancer care delivery ecosystem in Delhi and ensure people have access to quality treatment options,” Roche Pharma Managing Director and CEO V. Simpson Emmanuel said.

“Owing to the multi-disciplinary nature of care required for cancer management and the growing need for cancer awareness, the government has recognised the need to curb this disease from turning into an epidemic,” Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

He added that the government is looking forward to improving patient treatment outcomes, and knowledge and skills of people involved in delivering cancer care in the DSCI network. PPP models like this enable us to expand our service delivery network by actively encouraging learning, Jain said.

An educational Virtual Tumor Boards (VTBs) is also proposed to be established to standardise the management of complex oncology cases along with providing training to medical oncology paramedic staff to upgrade their overall skills.

DSCI has been nominated by the Delhi government to serve as a ‘role model’ for healthcare by amalgamating the academic skills of the universities, clinical acumen of the super-specialists, research skills of the international institutions, managerial skills of the corporate world and technology development skills of the industry.

The Centre currently receives patients from both Delhi (35 per cent) and adjoining states (65 per cent) to avail free diagnosis and treatment. Annually about 4,00,000 new patients seek consultation at DSCI and about 15,000 new patients seek treatment at both its east and west branches.