DU approves policy for admissions through CUCET from next session

New Delhi: Scoring good marks in Class 12 board examinations alone would not ensure admission in the Delhi University (DU) from the next academic session (2022-23), as the varsity’s Executive Council has approved the policy for admissions through the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET).

With the approval to the CUCET policy, students seeking admission in under graduate (UG) or post graduate (PG) courses will now have to clear the common entrance test as the marks obtained in the test will be given 50 per cent weightage.

The entrance test will be conducted by the National Testing Agency.

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh had already expressed his desire to implement the provision of Common Entrance Test under the new education policy. Following which, the policy was first approved by the varsity’s Academic Council and now by the Executive Council.

During th meeting called on Friday evening, two members of the Executive Council, Ashok Agarwal and Seema Das, opposed the implementation of the CUCET in the current format.

Delhi University will hold its own separate ‘Central University Entrance Exam Test’ for admissions.

Under the current system, merit list is prepared on the basis of marks obtained in class 12 board examination.

Agarwal, the Executive Council’s member who opposed the policy, claimed that policy has “many flaws” due to which poor children will have to suffer the most. There should be more discussion about before implementing it.

“The new provision will further increase the cut throat competition for admission in the university. Simultaneously, coaching centres will also emerge, which are accessible only to the affluent students,” Agarwal asserted.