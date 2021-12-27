Dubai: ‘Aroma Resort Mattannur’ wins KSCC National Soccer League 2021

UAE: The National Soccer League 2021 Football Tournament was organized by KARNATAKA SPORTS & CULTURAL CLUB supported by Community Development Authority (CDA) and Dubai Sports Council at Shabab Al Ahli Stadium, Al Aweer, Dubai, on 24th December 2021.

The event was mainly focused keeping in view “30×30 Dubai fitness challenge” inspired by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum and “The Year of 50th” celebrating 50 years of the formation of the United Arab Emirates, under the vision and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The event started at the scheduled time with UAE National Anthem followed by an introductory speech. The event was inaugurated by unveiling the “National Soccer League Trophy 2021”. The presence of Guests of Honors and dignitaries glorified the dais.

KSCC provided a platform for the participants to display their talents, skills, spirit & energy and witnessed 24 teams participating to play 39 games over the evening.

The exciting final battle was held between Aroma Resort Mattannur & Amigos Barsha FC, with a great spirit and was won by Aroma Resort Mattannur scoring (2-0).

Trophies and medals were lined in and awarded to semi-finalists, Best goalkeeper, Player of the tournament. The Umpires who attended the event were presented with a memento as a token of appreciation. Our Respected dignitaries were also felicitated with a memento of Guest of Honor.

The Runner up Trophy and cash prize was awarded to Amigos Barsha FC by our Guest of Honor Mr Meraj Ahmed.

The WINNERS Trophy and cash prize was awarded to the winning team by our ceremonial chief guest Mr Mushfiq Ur Rahman.

KSCC Club Manager Mohammad Shafi and all KSCC officials were also present during this event.

The Vote of thanks was presented to all the guests, sponsors, participants, volunteers, and the managing committee. KSCC appreciated and thanked the Community Development Authority (CDA), Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and the Government of Dubai for their support and cooperation towards the success of the National Soccer League.

From: Media Team, KSCC, Dubai