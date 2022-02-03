Dubai-bound man held with foreign currency at IGI Airport





New Delhi: A Dubai-bound Indian national was caught by the Customs at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for smuggling foreign currency worth Rs 21 lakh by concealing it in the fake cavity of his bag.

A senior Customs official said that the man was held on February 1.

The official said that the man was carrying Saudi Riyals, which he was hiding in the false cavity of his bag. He was about to take a flight for Dubai when he was caught.

“On February 1, we detected the passengers on the basis of specific information. He intended to depart to Dubai from terminal number 3. He was intercepted by the DRI and customs officials. During the personal and baggage search of the passenger, foreign currency (Saudi Riyals) equivalent to 23,10,000 Indian rupees was recovered which was concealed inside the specially made cavities in the bag,” said the customs official.

The recovered foreign currency was seized under section 110 of the Customs Act.

The customs official inquired him about the foreign currency, but he couldn’t give any satisfactory answer. He also failed to produce any documents to show that the currency was not of Hawala. He had no answers as to why he was hiding the currency in the fake cavities of his bag.

“The passenger was placed under arrest under section 104 of the Act. His bag and currency was seized by us. We have recorded his statements,” said the customs official.

The official didn’t reveal the name of the person. He said that the man was taken to a nearby government hospital where he was made to undergo a medical test. After getting his Covid report which was negative, he was taken to the concerned court.

The Customs official produced him before the court and moved a plea requesting the court to send him to judicial custody as he was not required for further interrogation. The court after hearing their contention remanded the man to judicial custody. He was later sent to the Tihar Jail.

The official said that further investigation in the matter was underway.