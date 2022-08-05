Dubai-bound passenger held at IGI with over $52K



New Delhi: Customs officials on Friday said that they have arrested a passenger who was found in possession of $52,900 (equivalent to Rs 41,89,680) from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here.

The passenger was intending to fly to Dubai by flight IX-141 from T3 on Thursday.

Offloaded on the basis of suspicion, the man and his luggage was checked and the US currency recovered from plastic thread roll in his trolley bag.

The foreign currencies was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, and the man arrested under Section 104.

Like this: Like Loading...