Dubai: KSCC Announces National Soccer League Tournament 2021

Dubai: Karnataka Sports & Cultural Club (KSCC) is organizing a Mega Football tournament in line with the vision of the UAE government to observe this golden jubilee celebration 2021, which will help in fostering our local sports team and provide UAE residents with a safe place to get physically active through health-conscious events.

The organizers have finalized the event on Friday, 24th December 2021 at Shabab Al Ahli club at Awir Road, Dubai. The event is organized keeping in line with the vision of “# Dubai 30 x 30 fitness challenge” and reflecting the country’s Golden Jubilee celebrations of completing its 50 years of success that it takes pride in.

The organizing committee is also excited to announce the winner prize of AED 5000 and AED 2500 for runner ups.

We look forward to seeing you there.

Media Report: Abdul Ghafoor

Media Charge

Karnataka Sports & Cultural Club (KSCC)