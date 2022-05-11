Dubai: KSCC Celebrates Labour Day with Health Check-up Drive-2022

Dubai: Karnataka Sports and Cultural Club (KSCC), an entity that is registered with the Community Development Authority (CDA), UAE, and the Government of Dubai, UAE, has successfully organized its yearly free Health Check-up Drive-2022 on May 08, 2022, at Al Fahad Tiles & Mosaic factory, Al Qouz, Dubai.

KSCC in association with Prime Healthcare group LLC, Dubai organized yet another social event, the Free Medical Check-up, Consultation Camp – 2022, this free medical camp was organized for the benefit of labours of Al Fahad Tiles & Mosaic factory, who are really in need of health check-up during this Covid-19 pandemic.

The camp started early in the Afternoon at 3:00 pm and continued until 6:30 pm. About 175 people availed the benefit of the Free Health Check-up service.

The free health check-up package included tests for Blood Glucose, BMI, and Blood Pressure followed by a free consultation with a specialized health care team. Privilege Cards were issued to the participants which will offer a complimentary Cholesterol screening at Prime Medical Centers in Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman. Refreshments were served to the participants during the Camp.

It was a flawless event and the entire program was executed to near perfection. The main highlights of the camp were excellent crowd management, close follow-up with each participant and perfect time management, which resulted in a bare minimum waiting time for the participants. This was achieved by the active participation of KSCC Committee members, Volunteers and the necessary cooperation from the Prime Medical Centre staff.

KSCC would like to take this opportunity to thank the Management & Staff of Prime HealthCare Group LLC, Dubai, CDA Executive members, Al Fahad Tiles and Mosaic Factory, admin for all their support and cooperation, KSCC Committee members, volunteers and all the participants.