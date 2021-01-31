Spread the love



















Dubai Passenger Arrested for Concealing 0.587 Gold Worth Rs 30 Lakh in Rectum

Mangaluru: Customs officers of MIA based on Intelligence and Surveillance has intercepted one Mr. Mashkoor Kallar hailing from Kasargod, Kerala and arrived from Dubai by Air India flight IX 1814 on 30.01.2021. On profiling and personal search, the passenger was found to have concealed gold in paste form in his Rectum. Gold weighing 0.587 KG of 24k purity valued at Rs 30 Lakh (approx) was recovered and seized. Further the passenger has also been arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act by the Deputy Commissioner of the Airport customs.



Commissioner of Customs, Shri Imamuddin Ahmed, IRS has commended the persistent vigil maintained by the Mangalore Air Customs team lead by Shri Dr.Kapil Gade I.R.S, Deputy Commissioner, and officers Smt.Preeti Suma, Superintendent ; Satish Kumar, Superintendent and Kashiti Nayak, Superintendent; for their consistent anti-smuggling efforts