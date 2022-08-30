Dubai returnee held with gold worth Rs 65L at Amritsar airport

Amritsar: Customs officials at Amritsar’s Sri Guru Ram Das Ji international airport have apprehended a passenger and recovered undeclared gold valued at around Rs 65.16 lakh from his possession.

According to reports, the Customs officials held a passenger who had arrived from Dubai via Air India flight IX -192 on Tuesday. The passenger tried to cross through the green channel but was stopped due to his suspicious movements. He denied carrying any contraband when questioned by the Customs officials.

However, after a personal search, three transparent poly pouches containing four pure gold chains weighing 1,240 gm (having a market value of Rs 65.16 lakh) were found concealed in the undergarment worn by him.

The recovered gold has been placed under seizure. Further investigation is in progress.

