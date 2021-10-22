Spread the love



















Dubai’s Yakshagana/Drama Stalwart Vittal Shetty Passes Away

Yakshagana stalwart and Drama Artiste a well-known simple but active person Vittal Shetty left us to his heavenly abode today in Mangalore. 63 years old Vittal Shetty had a severe cardiac arrest and was in Mangalore.

He was the General Secretary of Patla Foundation Trust’s UAE Ghataka and one of the Founder Members of Yaksha Mitraru, Dubai along with Chidanand Poojary. He was also a very active Member of UAE Bunts, UAE Tulu Koota, Gammath Kalavidaru and various Tulu and Karnataka Associations in UAE. He was the strength behind Yakshagana Tharabethi Kendra in Dubai headed by Dinesh Shetty & Shekar Shettigar.

In his earlier days in Mangalore, he was a well-known Drama Artiste and Organizer which was his passion all the time along with his business which he carried along with him on arriving in UAE.

A resident of Tharethota in Nanthoor, Mangalore Vittal Shetty had been in UAE for more than 30 years. He left UAE a few years ago to restart a small business in Mangalore which he was always thinking of. His last work was in a Company in Abu Dhabi.

Fondly known as ‘Vitallanna’ he was always soft-spoken, had a smiling approach, good actor, speaker, MC and a great artiste. He had a commanding and rich voice and a great personality.

He was a bit down after the demise of his beloved wife a few years ago and has now left behind lovely daughters Deepika Suresh, Shraddha Shetty & Neha Shetty and a granddaughter.

The funeral is planned for tomorrow, September 23 at his residence. May His Soul Rest in Peace. Om Shanthi.

Report: Shodhan Prasad

