Due to Incessant Rain Predicted DC Declares HOLIDAY for Schools/Colleges on 1 July

Mangaluru: With the India Meteorological Department declaring an ORANGE ALERT in the district on Friday, 1 July, the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra DC has declared a holiday for the educational institutions on Friday, 1 July. Even Udupi DC Kurma Rao M has also declared a holiday on Friday July 1 for all the educational institutions, including private and government schools, colleges and degree colleges in Udupi district.

DC K V Rajendra had also declared a late holiday on Thursday 30 June following heavy rains resulting in flooding of streets at various parts of the City. However, every time the weatherman predicts a heavy thunderstorm, it turns out to be a bright sunny day.

We have experienced it in the past, when former DC Senthil who was very much concerned with the lives of the school and college going students used to declare holidays, and many a times it turned the other way- instead of rains, it was sunny, and students enjoyed their holidays at the malls or movie theatres. Let’s wait and see -will it be a RAINY day or a SUNNY day Tomorrow, 1 July.