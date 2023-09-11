Due to Poor Academic Performance, 17-year-old Girl Ends Life by Hanging

Mangaluru: A minor girl had committed suicide by hanging in a apartment, on Sunday evening.

The girl aged 17 years, doing her II PUC at a local college, belongs to the Madiwala community ended her life by suicide by hanging herself at Exotica Apartment on Bejai Church Road Mangaluru, under the limits of Mangaluru East police station -Kadri.

It is learnt that the girl was living with her mother, who works as a domestic maid in the same apartment. As per the police, her mother had left home at 6 pm on Saturday and returned back at around 7.30 pm to find the girl hanging in the room. The police who received a call rushed to the spot and a case was registered to bear UDR No 23/2023 the police have taken up the investigation on the matter.

As per police commissioner Anupam Agarwal, a death note was recovered. The girl is suspected to have ended her life by suicide due to poor academic performance. Police are further investigating.

.

Like this: Like Loading...