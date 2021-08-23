Dug 57 Times the Kankanady-Nandigudda Circle Road Stretch can Enter GB of WR or IB of R

Spread the love



















Dug 57 Times (little less or more) after concretizing a couple of years ago, the new Kankanady-Nandigudda Circle Road Stretch can Enter Guinness Book of World Records or India Book of Records or Limca Book of Records ? I am not joking- If you don’t believe me you can start counting all the patch work done on this stretch of the Road after completion of minor/major works.

Mangaluru: I have a feeling that probably I am the most hated person by the Officials of District administration, Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) since I have been highlighting the shabby and negligent Projects/works which have been utilizing public money on projects either incomplete or not done as per the required standards. But that’s okay with me, but I will continue to do my reporting job as long as these government servants do their job right.

Once again I am using my signature tagline -“DIGGING NEVER STOPS IN THE SMART CITY?”. One thing for sure, that you’ll all agree with me is that-Digging of roads/streets/bye-lanes/footpaths will never stop in Mangaluru no matter what- and we have seen it in the past and will see it in future too. Mescom, Telephone Co’s, Contractors, building owners etc- they all dig the roads/streets, footpaths without prior permission from Mangaluru City Corporation. There is no end to this- and once they dig, and after their work is done, they leave the dug up area in a shabby condition. And no action is taken against them, either by the MCC or District Administration. And here we are once again seeing many newly constructed roads by Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) are now being dug right in the middle of these roads by Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to build new Manholes.

The Kankanady-Valencia-Nandigudda Circle Road which was dug recently near Roshni Nilaya School of Social work, Valencia in the City, for drainage and water related works, now the same road has been dug opposite to Auto-Rickshaw stand near Father Muller Hospital Kankanady. Last month the road was dug twice in front of Father Muller Hospital to fix water/UGD issues. If you look at the entire stretch of Kankanady-Valencia-Nandigudda circle Road, you will see patch work at various spots, a proof that this road has been dug many times. Truly Yours of Team Mangalorean rode this entire stretch both ways (Kankanady Circle to Nandigudda Circle and Back on opposite road) and found 57 places dug, presently showing the patch work. This shows the unplanned and unscientific works taken up, either by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) or Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC). To the Engineer/contractor, either of MCC or MSCL who were at the helm of this road project , I say “SHAME ON YOU FOR YOUR UNSCIENTIFIC PLANNING & WASTING TAXPAYERS MONEY”

During peak hours, chaos and traffic jams are created due to this work and it’s a total mess out there. You won’t even believe ever since this entire stretch of Kankanady-Valencia was concretized, it has dug numerous times, either for faulty water or UGD issues- and it will never end. Similar has been the case at a few other streets, which have been dug various times and they are still digging to fix water or UGD problems. This shows how intelligent and smart our engineers are in our Smart City, who don’t even know what they are doing, even after many of them may be rank holders in their academics?

BUNCH OF PATCH WORK ON THIS ROAD STRETCH

For a City which has been selected as one of the “Smart City” of India, but it seems like we are lacking “Smart People”, right from Officials at MSCL and MCC, Engineers, Contractors, and other District authorities who are simply wasting public hard earned money on projects, which once completed have to be re-done or new roads have to be dug up to lay drainage or construct new manholes or address some water problems. Just look at the sad situation of these newly constructed concrete roads which were done just months ago- now due to poor planning- they are digging the roads to construct new manholes/drainage, at various places in the City. Why wasn’t the construction of the new manhole/UGD done while the road was being constructed, is the question that many citizens would ask- but getting the right answer from the concerned authorities will be a tough one. Because they screwed up!

Isn’t it the right thing to do when the new road construction is done, simultaneously construct the manholes/drainage/water lines wherever needed. But here in this Smart City we are just seeing the opposite. While many of the new road works are undertaken by MSCL, the work on manholes comes under MCC undertaking- and therefore, once the road work is completely done by MSCL, it’s MCC’s turn to start digging to construct new manholes/drainage- which is so Dumb and stupid !

But it seems like no one cares about it- new roads are constructed, and within the next few hours or few days they are broken to give way for a new project/work. This education hub is now like a middle aged bachelor,with the government and MCC trying to dress him up with all sorts of cosmetics while the vital aspects are being sidelined. With half the city being dug up for one or the other reason the traffic appears to be going haywire while the pedestrians are scampering for safety. Mangaluru has a dubious reputation for being the most unsafe city for pedestrians. Nobody has investigated that so there is no official document available for gouging the level of discomfort for the pedestrian but the way the city is dug up at present it is evident to the naked eye the violation of safety of pedestrians.

School children, young and old folks, ladies and gentlemen are the most susceptible. They come onto the road to escape the dug up areas endangering their safety.It is a carnage out there. With the roads dug up here in there, some could claim that they have sent people to the hospital with injuries, some others would state that they have claimed lives! Even today, when there is so much conversation about road safety, and despite pedestrians being at the forefront of this conversation, many roads are not safe either due to construction or debris left after construction. Not “Smart” for an upcoming “Smart City”? Period. And sadly, it’s a shame that ‘DIGGING OF NEW ROADS NEVER STOP IN THIS SO CALLED ‘SMART CITY’?

