Duo Bike Thieves Caught by Cops- Two Motorbikes Recovered

Mangaluru: The police of Mangaluru East Police Station on suspicion stopped and questioned the rider and pillion rider on a motorbike near Mallikatta, Mangaluru on Tuesday, 28 March and after thorough interrogation found out the duo were involved in two thefts of motorbikes-one Yamaha R%X bike reg no KA 19 e 0977 stolen near Kankanady pump well-Capitanio area, and another Bajaj Pulsar bike bearing reg no KA 19 EW 3809, stolen from a Valencia area in the City.

The value of both the bikes recovered is estimated at around Rs 85,000. The accused are identified as Fareek Sharma (19) hailing from Chitradurga, and Dhanush ( 20) also from Chitradurga. It is learnt that Fareek was also involved in bike thefts in Chitradurga in the year 2022.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of Police Commissioner Kuldeep R Jain, along with DCPs Anshu Kumar and Dinesh Kumar, ACP Mahesh Kumar and other police personnel of Mangaluru East Police Station.

Like this: Like Loading...