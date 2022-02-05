Duo Bikers on their 14K Kms ‘Bharatmala’ Journey make a Pit Stop in City

Mangaluru: StartupnREV’s John Kuruvilla and Gautam Khot have embarked on their 14,216 kms Bharatmala journey across India on electric motorbikes to encourage the youth to take part in entrepreneurship and drive home the message of sustainability.

The duo along with Sourabh Kumar of PotHoleRaja, a Bengaluru based non profit organisation that aims at getting rid of the potholes in the country reached their first pit stop for this ride, The Avatar Hotel in Mangalore city. As a part of this initiative Charzer who are supporting this event have set up a fast charging EV station in the hotel parking lot making The Avatar Hotel the first hotel in Mangaluru to have this facility.

The riders first stopped in The Alva’s institute of engineering and technology to address the students on their mission and A team from The Avatar Hotel and Bikers club , United Riders of Mangalore, Coastal Scooterists, Mangalore Jawa Yezdi Club then escorted the riders to Mangalore city. Mangalore riders – on yezdi , vintage scooters and KTM bikes gave a huge welcome in solidarity from the city of Mangalore

Mangaluru will also have the honour of being the last stop of the journey on day 54 on 28th March 2022 as the bikes head back to Bengaluru to complete their world Record attempt. The Avatar hotel plans to organise a meet the press event to celebrate the occasion on 28th March. Prashant Rao Aroor, the Executive Director of Avatar hotel also spoke on the occasion stating – the avatar hotel welcomes the Bharatmala team and wishes them luck on the 14k km ride