Duo Involved in Various Cases Booked under Goonda Act by City Cops

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City police have invoked the Goonda Act against two persons in the city, who had previous multiple cases, including threat to life, assaault, kidnap, attempt to murder among others in various city police station limits.

The police have invoked the Goonda Act on Preetham Poojary (26) alias Preethesh, hailing from Jayanagara, Jalligudde Bajal in the City. Dheeraj Kumar (27) alias Dheeraj, aka Dheeru Yekkuru, residing in Yekkur, Alape and Padil, Mangaluru.

File photos of assault that took place in front of Ideal Chicken shop in Valencia in April 2022

Based on prior several cases, both the culprits have been booked now under Goonda Act.

